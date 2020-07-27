Coin shortage solution? Newman Taco Bell offering a free taco to customers who pay with coin rolls

One Taco Bell in Stanislaus County is getting creative to mitigate the national coin shortage.

NEWMAN, Calif. — The Taco Bell in Newman, a small town in the southwestern part of Stanislaus County, has been a long time coming, but their big debut is leaving them a little short on change amid a national coin shortage.

The national coin shortage is pushing the new Taco Bell to find some creative solutions. The restaurant, which opened earlier this month, is temporarily offering a free taco to anyone who pays for their meal in coin rolls.

“It’s definitely surreal to me," said General Manager Christopher Beason, referring to the coin shortage. "I was definitely blindsided when I was told by my bank, ‘Sorry, we’re limiting the amount of coin that you’re able to get."

The restaurant is located at 2005 N. Street.

The coin shortage has also impacted retailers like Walmart. The retailer told ABC10 in July that they were asking customers to consider paying with credit or debit cards when possible and with exact change if they use cash.

According to Associated Press, the Federal Reserve saw a significant decline of coins in circulation because people weren't spending them regularly at businesses.

“The typical places where coin enters our society have slowed or even stopped the normal circulation of coin,” said the Federal Reserve, which manages coin inventory, in a June statement to the Associated Press.

