Cab of big rig dangled over I-80 overpass at Floriston

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Cal Fire said no one was hurt after a big rig crash along Interstate 80 at Floriston Sunday afternoon.

On Facebook, fire officials said the crash also involved fire, wildland, and an active fuel leak. Images shared by Cal Fire NEU showed a portion of the big rig's cab on fire and hanging off the overpass.

Officials said quick action from fire crews stopped the fuel leak from entering the Truckee River.

All fires from the incident have been contained.

