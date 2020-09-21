Cache Creek Casino closes after widespread outage

Officials said there is no anticipated reopening at this time.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Cache Creek Casino and Resort closed on Sunday after a widespread system outage, the company said in a news release.

The casino currently doesn't have an anticipated reopening.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, officials said the casino was hit with an outage that impacted all their systems. With the casino unable to operate fully, they made the call to close at 7 p.m.

Cache Creek Casino and Resort said they'd be updating their social media pages and website as soon as they're able to reopen.

The Yocha Dehe Golf Course was not impacted by the outage and remains open.