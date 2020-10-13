Cache Creek Casino reopens after attack on computer network

Cache Creek Casino Resort reopened this week after a three-week closure due to a major computer systems outage.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Cache Creek Casino Resort has reopened after an attack on its computer network forced a three week closure.

Cache Creek posted on Instagram on Monday, "Big news! Our incredible teams and partners have completed the necessary work to return us to normal business operations. With that, we are so pleased to announce that Cache Creek Casino Resort is now open!"

The casino was forced to close on Sunday, Sept. 20, when officials said the casino was hit with an outage that impacted all their systems

Cache Creek later said the cause was "an external attack on our computer network."

In the update posted on Sept. 30, the casino said it was working with security experts to determine if the personal information of guests or employees was exposed. Cache Creek said if that was the case it would notify affected people in writing.

Big news! Our incredible teams and partners have completed the necessary work to return us to normal business operations. With that, we are so pleased to announce that Cache Creek Casino Resort is now open! pic.twitter.com/WlcQBvhPsc — Cache Creek CR (@CacheCreekCR) October 12, 2020

ABC10 has reached out to Cache Creek Casino Resort to see if any personal data was exposed but have not yet heard back.

During the casino closure, Cache Creek posted its "Information Technology department and remediation experts are meticulously verifying data and working to create a new, more secure environment with enhanced security and 24/7 monitoring."

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

► Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter