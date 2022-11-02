Cal Expo announces 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival dates

Cal Expo announced the dates of the 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival. Here are the dates and what you can expect.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Concerts, food, carnival rides and all the entertainment you look forward to at the California State Fair will be returning for another year in Sacramento.

Today, Cal Expo announced the dates of the 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival. The fair will start July 14 and end July 30.

The 2022 State Fair was a huge success in attendance after officials suspended the 2020 and 2021 event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cal Expo’s fairgrounds was the region’s leading response site which included testing, vaccinations and other emergency coordination during the pandemic.

Cal Expo anticipates the State Fair to grow to pre-pandemic levels.

“While we are months away, the excitement of putting together this major event for our state and region starts today,” said Cal Expo Interim CEO Tom Martinez. “We have a lot of work to do between now and July, but I believe the State Fair team will build on this year’s success, and we are pleased to bring our communities back together again.”

The State Fair will be continuing with a premium show in lieu of the Sale of Champions and pay higher premiums to the exhibitors of the Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and the remaining two market animals in each specie, according to Cal Expo.

There will also be more crowd favorites returning, including more new and exciting programs and exhibits.

Cal Expo will announce additional features, exhibits and the popular Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage in the coming months.

