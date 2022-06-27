Cal Fire speaks on enforcing 'safe and sane' fireworks for Fourth of July

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Fourth of July is coming up and police, fire departments and park rangers have been working together to enforce firework safety.
On June 28, "Safe and Sane” fireworks will go on sale locally and in other areas throughout California, and Cal Fire is reminding everyone to do their part to have a safe holiday and help prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks.
"We just want to make sure that all of our community is buying the legal 'safe and sane' fireworks. We do not want our community buying any insane or unsafe fireworks," said Captain Parker Wilbourn, spokesperson for Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Authorities are even more cautious about illegal fireworks sold online. Arson and bomb investigators and law enforcement officers have already been busy dealing with various illegal firework enforcement operations.
“We have a zero-tolerance stance toward the use, possession and transportation of illegal fireworks," said California State Fire Marshal Chief Mike Richwine. "Even ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are banned in many communities and bring stiff fines for their illegal use.”
Cal Fire is reminding people that it is illegal to possess, sell, transport or use fireworks that don't carry the “Safe and Sane” seal in a community where they are not permitted.
Here are some firework precautions from Sacramento Metro Fire:
- Purchase fireworks from a kiosk that is designated and inspected by the county
- Don't launch fireworks in an area that is close to a combustible, next to homes, any home furnishings or anything that could potentially ignite
- Have a bucket of water right next to those fireworks. Once completely extinguished, place the fireworks in the bucket and submerge them for 24 hours before placing them into the trash
- Keep a hose handy in case sparks are thrown
- Do not over-consume alcohol if you are utilizing fireworks
Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could be fined up to $50,000 and sent to jail for up to one year, according to Cal Fire. Parents are also liable for any damage or injuries caused by their children using fireworks.
“Fire conditions are elevated, and the 4th of July, along with the use of fireworks, only increases the risk for wildfires,” Cal Fire Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler said in a news release. “It is critical that Californians be vigilant and consider leaving the fireworks to the professionals.”
