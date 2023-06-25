Woman hurt in jet ski accident on Hogan Lake

The crash was one of three significant incidents that the Calaveras Consolidated Fire crews responded to on Saturday.

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. — A woman was hurt in a jet ski crash on Hogan Lake Saturday, the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said.

The crash involved two jet skis. The woman was taken by an air ambulance to a trauma center in Modesto.

Calaveras County crews responded to two other "significant incidents" Saturday. A vegetation fire broke out on Burson Road in the community of Burson, threatening structures.

Crews contained the blaze at 8.3 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also Saturday, first responders were called to the Trout Ponds area of Lake Cammanche after a man died in a crash involving a motorcycle. The person who died was not from Calaveras County, firefighters said. The cause of the crash is also under investigation.

