Calaveras County Fair celebrates 130 years of jumping frogs and family fun

The historic multi-day event runs from May 18-21 in Angels Camp where families can watch the annual frog jumping among other festivities.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. — The Calaveras County Fair is celebrating 130 years since its earliest recorded festival, and most of the traditional events have stuck around.

It wasn't until the 1930s that the Calaveras County Fair and the Jumping Frog Jubilee became one multi-day event filled with livestock, arena events and the Frog Jump.

"We're a county — we're corny, quirky and we want people to feel like they just stepped into an old Pat Boone movie," said Fair CEO Laurie Giannini. "If you don't know anyone, by the time you leave, you will."

ATV/4 Wheeler Barrell Race

Calaveras Idol (Singing competition)

Destruction derby

Frog Jump

Kids Pack and Arena Play Day

Stampede events

Youth parade

The fair name comes from a Mark Twain story called the Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County in 1865. Now, more than 40,000 visitors come and see the frogs.

A children's parade in downtown Angels Camp will kick off the Jumping Frog Jubilee and the celebration ends with a Destruction Derby on Sunday evening.

"We will have increased children's entertainment, our livestock section grew and we have four stages of entertainment," said Giannini.

Fair schedule

Thursday, May 18: Tom Sawyer's Kids Day (Kids 12 and under free all day)

8 a.m.: Grounds open

10 a.m.: Youth Parade

Noon: Carnival opens

1:30 p.m.: Rodeo Queen

7:45 p.m.: Fair dedication - Folendorf Family

11 p.m.: Grounds close

Friday, May 19: Huck Finn's Adventures Day (Kids 5 and under free all day)

8 a.m.: Grounds open

Noon: Carnival opens

4 p.m.: Industrial Arts arts auction

8 p.m.: Ned Ledoux on the Main Stage

Midnight: Grounds close

Saturday, May 20: Cattlemen's Day

7:30 a.m.: Box office opens

Noon: Carnival opens

7 p.m.: CCPRA Rodeo

Midnight: Grounds close

Sunday, May 21: International Frog Jump Day

7 a.m.: Gates open

9 a.m.: Junior Livestock Auction Awards Ceremony

Noon: Carnival opens

5:50 p.m.: Destruction Derby

11 p.m.: Grounds close

Ticket pricing

A 4-day pass ranges from $30-50 based on age.

Single-day tickets range from $10-15 depending on the day and your age.

A single-day carnival ride pass is $35.

Click here for the full details of the fair and jubilee.

WATCH MORE: West Sacramento apartment complex experience sewage nightmare