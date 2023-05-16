Calaveras County Fair celebrates 130 years of jumping frogs and family fun

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. — The Calaveras County Fair is celebrating 130 years since its earliest recorded festival, and most of the traditional events have stuck around.
It wasn't until the 1930s that the Calaveras County Fair and the Jumping Frog Jubilee became one multi-day event filled with livestock, arena events and the Frog Jump.
"We're a county — we're corny, quirky and we want people to feel like they just stepped into an old Pat Boone movie," said Fair CEO Laurie Giannini. "If you don't know anyone, by the time you leave, you will."
Fair activities include:
- ATV/4 Wheeler Barrell Race
- Calaveras Idol (Singing competition)
- Destruction derby
- Frog Jump
- Kids Pack and Arena Play Day
- Stampede events
- Youth parade
The fair name comes from a Mark Twain story called the Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County in 1865. Now, more than 40,000 visitors come and see the frogs.
A children's parade in downtown Angels Camp will kick off the Jumping Frog Jubilee and the celebration ends with a Destruction Derby on Sunday evening.
"We will have increased children's entertainment, our livestock section grew and we have four stages of entertainment," said Giannini.
Fair schedule
Thursday, May 18: Tom Sawyer's Kids Day (Kids 12 and under free all day)
- 8 a.m.: Grounds open
- 10 a.m.: Youth Parade
- Noon: Carnival opens
- 1:30 p.m.: Rodeo Queen
- 7:45 p.m.: Fair dedication - Folendorf Family
- 11 p.m.: Grounds close
Friday, May 19: Huck Finn's Adventures Day (Kids 5 and under free all day)
- 8 a.m.: Grounds open
- Noon: Carnival opens
- 4 p.m.: Industrial Arts arts auction
- 8 p.m.: Ned Ledoux on the Main Stage
- Midnight: Grounds close
Saturday, May 20: Cattlemen's Day
- 7:30 a.m.: Box office opens
- Noon: Carnival opens
- 7 p.m.: CCPRA Rodeo
- Midnight: Grounds close
Sunday, May 21: International Frog Jump Day
- 7 a.m.: Gates open
- 9 a.m.: Junior Livestock Auction Awards Ceremony
- Noon: Carnival opens
- 5:50 p.m.: Destruction Derby
- 11 p.m.: Grounds close
Ticket pricing
- A 4-day pass ranges from $30-50 based on age.
- Single-day tickets range from $10-15 depending on the day and your age.
- A single-day carnival ride pass is $35.
Click here for the full details of the fair and jubilee.