Calaveras County man accused of killing pet cat facing new rape charges

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A Copperopolis man accused of killing a pet cat and posting the images on social media is now accused of rape.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Colton Fontes turned himself into authorities Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday.

The warrant comes after the district attorney’s office filed a criminal complaint accusing him of 12 counts of forcible rape, 10 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, using a minor for sexual acts, distribution of obscene matter to a minor, and possession of child pornography.

Fontes was out on bail at the time of his arrest after he was accused of felony animal cruelty in the March 2022 shooting death of a pet cat named Mr. Meow.

The sheriff’s office says the new charges come after investigators served search warrants, looked through social media accounts and went through cell phones for photos and evidence.

Investigators also found and interviewed witnesses as well as three separate victims Fontes allegedly committed the crimes against, leading to the new charges.

Anyone with information on the case can call Calaveras County District Attorney Investigator Mike Stone at (209) 754-6330.