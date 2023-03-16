This Calaveras County man’s rescue story has the makings of a Hollywood movie

The nearly 12-hour long ordeal involved a fire engine, an ambulance, a rescue boat, 15 search and rescue team members, a helicopter and two high-water vehicles

Example video title will go here for this video

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — They say life imitates art and in this case a movie could probably made about this Calaveras County man’s search and rescue story.

It started Tuesday around 6 p.m. when a man in Sheep Ranch called 911 to say he was having a health-related emergency and both he and his wife were stuck in their home because their two-mile driveway was blocked by a creek at flood stage.

The man told dispatch his generator was out of fuel and his cellphone battery was low before the call dropped.

First responders arrived at the home and found the river crossing was too muddy and steep, and the driveway was impassable in a regular vehicle.

About an hour later, a search and rescue team was sent to the home with deputies to find a way across the river. An engine-propelled inflatable boat was requested.

Responders found the water was moving too fast for the boat and a Blackhawk helicopter was then requested. They developed a plan to drop medical personnel into the home using the helicopter.

The helicopter was en route when a severe thunderstorm pushed its arrival back to 2 a.m. Wednesday, but a medic couldn’t be lowered because of ground level fog.

Around 2:45 a.m. high-water crossing vehicles loaded with a deputy and medics made their way to the home. As they got closer to the home, they were stopped by fallen trees blocking the driveway, so rescuers had to get out and walk the rest of the way as other responders cut down the trees.

Medics made it to the home around 4:30 a.m. and spoke with the man who needed to be taken to an ambulance. He made it to the ambulance just after 5 a.m. and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the efforts of all the crews “resulted in a successful outcome” for the man.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: 92% of state in no or low level drought due to 2023 storms