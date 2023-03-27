Calaveras County teen accused of DUI after deadly Highway 49 accident

The accident killed a 13-year-old girl riding in the other vehicle.

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. — An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a deadly accident in Angels Camp Sunday afternoon.

According to a California Highway Patrol incident report, it happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 49 south of Deer Creek Road.

CHP says 18-year-old Savannah Cooper of Angels Camp was driving a Ford F-150 northbound on the highway while 65-year-old Russell Webster of Sonora was driving a Ford Escape southbound.

As the two drivers were approaching each other, Cooper drove onto the shoulder and lost control of the F-150. It went into the path of the Escape and the two vehicles collided.

Cooper was injured after the F-150 overturned. Webster and his four passengers – all from Sonora – were significantly injured, including a 13-year-old who died.

CHP says it determined Cooper was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was arrested. She was taken to the hospital in Modesto.

