Flooding and debris flow possible in Caldor Fire burn scar during upcoming storm

The National Weather Service is forecasting a string of storms with the highest level of rain predicted for Sunday night into Monday morning.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Officials in El Dorado County are telling people to stay on high alert as Northern California braces for a string of storms.

In a news release, officials warned that conditions could trigger debris flow events through the Caldor Fire burn scar, with particular impacts in Strawberry, Phillips Tract and parts of Grizzly Flats.

“The upcoming weather event could result in flooding, causing currently unstable trees and other vegetation to fall onto roadways, create landslides, and impact our watersheds” said Brendan Ferry, El Dorado County Deputy Director of the Tahoe Planning and Storm water Division. “Ash from the Caldor Fire and soil movement will undoubtedly occur and we are asking that all residents and travelers in these areas and along US Highway 50 be on high alert for these hazards and take appropriate precautions to mitigate the storm’s impact.”

Areas with the greatest risk include homes or cars near steeps slopes, canyons, gorges and the mouths of mountain streams.

To be alerted to critical emergency information, ensure you are signed up for the County’s Code Red system by visiting http://ready.edso.org. To report a road hazard, contact the County Department of Transportation at 530-642-4909 or road.maintenance@edcgov.us.

