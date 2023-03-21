California Agriculture Day celebrated at State Capitol

Agriculture workers got the chance to speak to government leaders about what the future of agriculture work and farming looks like.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Farmers, ranchers, and even state legislators celebrated California Agriculture Day, or Ag Day, which took place today at the California State Capitol.

Hosted in partnership with California Women for Agriculture and the California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, this year's theme is "Cultivating Community and Opportunity".

Ag Day is an annual celebration recognizing California’s agricultural community, and agriculture workers got the chance to speak to government leaders about what the future of agricultural work and farming looks like, all while showcasing their products and accomplishments.

"Our kids are the kids that are going to feed America when everybody else who is doing it now retires or passes away," said Rielle Waters-Santinelli with California Cattlewomen. "We need kids up-and-coming that are willing to get into this field so that we always have food available for everyone. We do fundraisers and we do scholarships every year for the youth that are going into the Ag industry to help further their education in those particular fields."

Ag Day is also a day for farmers and ranchers to show their appreciation by bringing together state legislators, government leaders and the public to raise awareness for agricultural education.

The goal of California Agriculture Day is for the California Department of Food and Agriculture to work with farmers and ranchers, government agencies and other partners to help California reach its climate goals while protecting and promoting California agriculture.