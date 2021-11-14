California man dies jumping off boat to catch a football in Florida Keys

Witnesses told Monroe County Sheriff’s officials that 46-year-old Liam John Daly took a diving leap into the water on Saturday, but was facedown and unresponsive.

MARATHON, Fla. — Authorities say a California man has died after he dove off a pontoon boat into shallow waters while trying to catch a football in the Florida Keys.

Witnesses told Monroe County Sheriff’s officials that 46-year-old Liam John Daly took a diving leap into the water Saturday, but was facedown and unresponsive when he resurfaced.

Authorities met the pontoon boat back at the docks and transported the San Diego resident to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

