Last Thursday lawmakers learned from DMV officials that since the implementation of the Real ID Program in January, the agency has issued 1.5 million new cards. Agency experts estimate that over 23 million Californians still need to switch over to the Real ID.

That’s over 23 million people rushing to a DMV office last minute.

Starting October 1, 2020, the Real ID will be required to board domestic flights, enter Federal buildings and purchase firearms and ammunition.

If you renew online, your Driver’s License or ID will say ‘Federal Limits Apply’ and will not be considered a Real ID.

To apply for the REAL ID:

Make an appointment (recommended) to visit a DMV field office.

Provide proof of identity, such as a certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, employment authorization document, permanent resident card or foreign passport with an approved form I-94.

Present proof of your Social Security number, such as an SSN card, W-2 or paystub with full SSN.

Show a California residency document, such as a rental or lease agreement, mortgage bill, utility bill or employment, medical or school document.

An original or certified copy of a name change document, such as a marriage certificate or divorce decree, may be required.

TSA does not require children (under 18) to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the United States.

All driver licenses, including REAL ID driver licenses, cost $35 and ID cards cost $30

