Local News

California DMV launches pilot program for digital driver's license

A new program lets you use a new mobile driver’s license.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California's first mobile driver’s license could be used at the airport without handing over your phone. It’s meant to help you speed through TSA pre-check at SFO and LAX.

Right now it's only a test program and for a limited number of people. According to the California DMV, to enroll you need a smartphone and a valid, easily readable California driver’s license. Use your smartphone to download the CA DMV wallet app.

Launch the app from your smartphone. You will be prompted to log in to your personal My DMV Account.

Follow the instructions to scan your physical driver’s license.

It's important to remember not to throw away your physical driver's license just yet. Right now, law enforcement is not accepting the mobile driver's license.

The California DMV wallet app can be accessed from the Apple store or Google Play. According to the DMV, the digital license is secured through the use of biometrics and encryption, and meets the highest security standards making it harder for people to access or steal the driver’s license.

This is a pilot program limited to 1.5 million participants.

