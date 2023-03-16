California Drought Update: 92% of state in no or low level drought due to 2023 storms

A brief dry spell will precede the next round of rain and snow in what's been a drought-busting winter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A much needed break in storm systems is here, allowing the state to dry out for at least a few days before more wet weather arrives this weekend.

The latest drought monitor showed continued improvement in California thanks to consistent rain and snow across the state this winter.

More than 90% of the state is now in no or low drought conditions, according to the latest drought monitor released Thursday morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

The most notable improvements this week can be seen in the Sacramento Valley, along with the Bay Area and coastal areas north of the Bay.

The short-lived dry period will allow rivers and creeks to recede before the next wave of wet weather moves in this weekend and into next week.

The latest atmospheric river, the 11th so far this winter, added to the already exceptional rain and snow totals statewide. The statewide snowpack is at 223% of average and many areas are closing in on 700" of snowfall this winter.

Cooler than average conditions will persist through the end of the month along with elevated chances of storms moving into the state from the Pacific. The cool weather will push back the spring melt, which is expected to elevate flooding concerns once it commences.

The exceptional snowpack will certainly help elevate the storage of the numerous reservoirs and lakes dotting Northern California come summertime.