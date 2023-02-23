Foothills brace for winter weather

Colfax and Auburn could see a few inches of snow as the weather system moves through. There is a winter storm warning for the area in effect through noon Friday.

COLFAX, Calif. — Excitement is in the air in Colfax, just one of the Northern California foothill communities bracing for winter weather.

“We love it,” said Wade Pendleton. “Been getting ready for the last couple of days so today we can just sit back, drink beer and watch the show… and we’re going to have the grandkids come up this weekend and we’re going to have snow day at the house… have a lot of fun.”

The powdery snow is a welcome sight for many, as long as it stays off the road.

“We do look forward to the snow,” said Chris DeAnda. “It’s nice 'cause it’s pretty. It’s beautiful. It gets our economy going because people come through here but it’s dangerous because it freezes up and I take the back roads and there are a lot of parts where you could slide out.”

Places in lower elevations that don't see snow often, like Auburn, have been treating the streets early with sand to add traction and keeping snow plows close by as the storm picks up Thursday night into Friday.

“It’s going to be no big deal for us because we’re used to it but I think down in Auburn and Newcastle that’s going to get it, they’re not really prepared for it and it could be a driving issue,” said Pendleton. “It could be a mess.”

That is why locals are encouraged to enjoy the snow from the comfort of their homes, and if they must go out in these conditions, to do so at slow speeds.

“Be careful,” said Pendleton. “Drive cautiously and slowly. Don’t be in a hurry. Everybody will get there.”

