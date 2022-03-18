California gas prices continue to climb as prices nationally go down

“It's terrible,” said Richard Tackett.



According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.27, six cents cheaper than it was a week ago.



In California, it's $5.80, which is eight cents more compared to the same time period. In San Diego, it's even higher.



"The average price per gallon is 5 dollars 83 cents and that's three cents more than yesterday," said AAA spokesperson Anlleyn Venegas. Venegas says the national drop has to do with declining crude oil prices.



But, here in California, the Torrance refinery recently had a power outage, which increased wholesale gas prices. She points to additional factors as well.



"Other factors that are also important is summer blend gasoline. As we know, that's more expensive to produce and distribute and also high demand we are seeing that people are going out more even though gas prices are going up," said Venegas.



Meanwhile, Charles Langley with Public Watchdogs says there's more to it than that, including having a less competitive distribution and retail market compared to other states.



"The refineries in California right now are taking massive profits and they are able to do that because they can because they're not as competitive as they could be," said Langley.



On top of that, Langley says our state and local taxes are largely to blame.



"There are two major taxes on gasoline in this state, both of which are about 50 cents. At the state level, we pay about 50 cents in excise taxes and percentage-based taxes. But at the local level, we pay about 10 percent of our total gallon of gas costs go to local governments," said Langley.