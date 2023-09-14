Why are California gas prices so high?

Drivers in the Sacramento area will see gas reaching an average of more than $5.42 per gallon.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Gas prices in California are on the rise again.

Sacramento is no different with gas now reaching an average of more than $5.42 per gallon. The average price for a regular gallon of gas a week ago was around $5.29, according to AAA. A month ago the average was even lower at around $5.07.

So what's behind the rise in gas prices? AAA says it's several things. One of those factors is the rising cost of oil, which is around $90 a barrel.

“Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson, said in a statement. “The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter, and the weather less pleasant. But the usual decline in pump prices is being stymied for now by these high oil costs.”

AAA said although gas demand has decreased, increased oil prices have pushed the price at the pump higher too.

Anyone who wants to save money while on the road can heed the following advice from AAA.

Combine your errands into one trip

Don't idle your car

Go the speed limit

