Woman dies in hit-and-run crash in Olivehurst

California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter is asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — A woman was killed in Olivehurst by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 54-year-old woman was hit by a truck that was going south on Powerline Road by 7th Avenue near the Yuba County Airport, the CHP's Yuba - Sutter division said in a news release.

The driver did not stop and drove away south on Powerline Road, the CHP says. The crash happened at about 10:10 p.m.

According to CHP Yuba-Sutter, the suspect's vehicle is described as a small gray truck with a lift kit.

The CHP is asking for anyone with information about this incident to contact their office at (530)-674-5141.