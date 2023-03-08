Motorcyclist killed in Roseville crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist died after an SUV turned into their lane Thursday morning near Sierra College Boulevard and Cavitt Stallman Road.
California Highway Patrol says they got a call of an injury crash just before noon. Their investigation found a red SUV was going down Sierra College Boulevard when the driver made a left onto Cavitt Stallman Road.
The turn put them directly in the path of a motorcyclist who was going north on Sierra College Boulevard.
CHP says the motorcyclist died on the scene.
A lane is still blocked and law enforcement is asking drivers to use caution and patience if they’re traveling in the area.