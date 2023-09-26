California Highway Patrol officer gets 10 years in prison for child porn

A 53-year-old was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for receiving child porn while he was employed with the California Highway Patrol.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former California Highway Patrol officer was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years and one month in prison for receiving child porn while he was an officer.

According to court documents, former Redding resident 53-year-old Timothy Allen Horwath received images of children as young as 3-years-old in 2019.

Investigators say he violated a court-ordered internet ban when he was caught having sexual conversations with women through WhatsApp while out on bond.

Horwath's bond was revoked and he was ordered to pay $58,100 in restitution.