Local News

I-80 closed in the Sierra following a deadly crash that killed 4 people, CHP says

California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported close to 5 a.m. Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people are dead following a crash on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Saturday morning, a California Highway Patrol’s Gold Run area office Sargent on duty confirmed.

Caltrans District 3 on Twitter said the I-80 eastbound is closed at the Highway 20 junction. Caltrans also said the I-80 is also closed at Baxter. They are asking drivers to use alternate routes. They expect roads to be reopened around 2 p.m., according to their tweet.

CHP said four people died in the crash. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported close to 5 a.m. Saturday. From what law enforcement told ABC10, the incident involved three vehicles. CHP said a driver of a Jeep was going the wrong way and hit a sedan that was carrying a family of five. 

Currently, law enforcement remains on the scene. CHP said it did not snow overnight.

