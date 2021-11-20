I-80 closed in the Sierra following a deadly crash that killed 4 people, CHP says

California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported close to 5 a.m. Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people are dead following a crash on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Saturday morning, a California Highway Patrol’s Gold Run area office Sargent on duty confirmed.

Caltrans District 3 on Twitter said the I-80 eastbound is closed at the Highway 20 junction. Caltrans also said the I-80 is also closed at Baxter. They are asking drivers to use alternate routes. They expect roads to be reopened around 2 p.m., according to their tweet.

CHP said four people died in the crash. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported close to 5 a.m. Saturday. From what law enforcement told ABC10, the incident involved three vehicles. CHP said a driver of a Jeep was going the wrong way and hit a sedan that was carrying a family of five.

Currently, law enforcement remains on the scene. CHP said it did not snow overnight.

#TrafficAlert update: Expect extended closure of EB I-80 at the Hwy 20 junction due to major crash in the Yuba Gap area. EB I-80 also closed at Baxter. EB Highway 20 closed at Nevada St. in Nevada City. Only local traffic allowed. Use alternate routes. ETO 2 pm. @CHPGoldRun pic.twitter.com/wYZu1HJpAT — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 20, 2021

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9