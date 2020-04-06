California lawmakers agree to close $54.3 billion budget gap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's Democratic legislative leaders have reached an agreement on the state budget that covers an estimated $54 billion shortfall.
The deal announced Wednesday avoids most of Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed budget cuts to public education and health care services but also relies heavily on increased federal funding coming in to address the coronavirus pandemic.
It retains Newsom's proposed tax increase on some businesses that would generate $4.4 billion and would delay $9 billion in payments to public schools.
It also includes more money for homeless services and universities. The Legislature has until June 15 to work out a deal with Newsom and pass a budget.
For more information, click HERE.
RELATED:
- Smaller class sizes, temperature checks and limited sports — How Sacramento County schools will look next year
- White House won't release economic update as election draws near
- Big cuts could hit little Californians: $1 billion in preschool and child care dollars at risk
- Valid assumptions or 'tacky bluffs' — the econ forecast shaping Newsom's budget
- 'Wait and see' | Why city budgets across California have never been more uncertain
- California community college chancellor endorses going online-only this fall
- How Newsom budget yanks back Medi-Cal health care gains for low-income residents in California