California man dies in two-vehicle crash in Maplewood

Fifty-two-year-old Tou Moua of Fresno, California was killed Friday after the Corolla he was riding in jumped a curb into oncoming traffic.
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A California man is dead after a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in Maplewood.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Highway 61 just before midnight when it jumped a curb at County Road B East, entering the southbound lane of the highway and striking a Ford F150 head on.

A 52-year-old passenger in the Corolla, Tou Moua, was killed in the crash. The MSP says he was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver, 57-year-old Chue Asham Yang of Maplewood, and another passenger, Sammie Tao Moua, 45, of North St. Paul, suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Authorities believe alcohol a factor in the crash.

The 22-year-old driver of the Ford F150 was not injured.

The crash happened as a winter storm dumped large amounts of snow over the Twin Cities metro, making for slick roads and difficult travel. The State Patrol said 321 crashes were reported statewide between 6 a.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday, including 26 with injuries, 311 reports of vehicles going off roadways, and 21 jackknifed semi trucks.

