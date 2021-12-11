California man dies in two-vehicle crash in Maplewood

Fifty-two-year-old Tou Moua of Fresno, California was killed Friday after the Corolla he was riding in jumped a curb into oncoming traffic.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A California man is dead after a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in Maplewood.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Highway 61 just before midnight when it jumped a curb at County Road B East, entering the southbound lane of the highway and striking a Ford F150 head on.

A 52-year-old passenger in the Corolla, Tou Moua, was killed in the crash. The MSP says he was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver, 57-year-old Chue Asham Yang of Maplewood, and another passenger, Sammie Tao Moua, 45, of North St. Paul, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol a factor in the crash.

The 22-year-old driver of the Ford F150 was not injured.