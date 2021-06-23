California mother living in car certifies for $6K in EDD back benefits

A Fresno woman was evicted in February while waiting for EDD benefits to come through.

FRESNO, Calif. — There is some good news for a California mother of two, who has been living in her car while waiting for unemployment benefits to come through.

The state's Employment Development Department (EDD) recently approved $6,000 in back benefits for the woman.

Melissa Ledesma telephoned News 8 from her car earlier this month, asking for help getting her unemployment benefits.

“I'm living in my car. I sleep in my car at night,” she said at the time.

EDD agents had been unable to resolve her problems to get her benefits approved.

“They said there was a glitch and they sent it to the IT department but the IT department said that there was nothing wrong with my account,” Ledesma said.

Ledesma, 39, was laid off last year as a stocking clerk because of the pandemic and evicted in February from her home in Fresno.

Her two daughters, ages 9 and 10, have been living with a relative, while Ledesma was living in her car and looking for work.

News 8 reached out to Ledesma’s State Assemblyman, Jim Patterson in Fresno. His staff was able to contact EDD management and get the claim approved.

“My hope is that Melissa is going to get what she deserves, and get it quickly,” Patterson said.

Earlier this week, Ledesma emailed News 8 with an update.

“They fixed it… I was given $6,000 and certified for some more weeks. I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote.

Ledesma’s issues with EDD are not entirely resolved, as she believes the agency owes her thousands of dollars more in back benefits.

Still, $6,000 will help her get back on her feet.

“I just want to be able to get a house for my kids to come home. I miss my kids,” Ledesma said.

If you are having trouble contacting EDD about your claim, or your online account is frozen, contact the offices of your state legislator. Staff can help get in touch with EDD.

