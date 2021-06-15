California's Nugget Markets announces new mask policy following June 15 reopening

This comes as California reopens and loosens restrictions after fifteen months of guidelines.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — June 15 marks the first day of the California Department of Public Health's restrictions being lifted throughout the state. Californians no longer need to worry about social distancing, tier updates, strict travel restrictions, and more.

Local grocery store chain Nugget Markets shared on social media that with the reopening of California comes new mask policies and guidelines at their stores.

Nugget Markets will continue with safety and health practices such as social distancing, sanitization protocols, and senior shopping hours.

Additionally, shoppers are able to bring in reusable bags but must bag their own groceries at dedicated bagging stations.

The new guidelines include:

You are no longer required to wear a mask to enter the store if you are fully vaccinated.

All unvaccinated guests continue to wear masks in our stores.

All Nugget Markets associates will continue to wear masks in keeping with Cal/OSHA requirements.