The new jobs will have wages of $48,000, above the county average, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move.

Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta, fully cooked pasta, and frozen fresh pasta.

The company, established in 1971, is slated to bring 27 jobs and a $6 million investment at a minimum to the greater Charlotte area. Pasta Piccinini is moving its U.S. operations, production and corporate office to Catawba County as part of the move.

“This is an exciting investment that further strengthens the food and beverage manufacturing industry cluster and talent pipeline in Catawba County," Charlotte Regional Business Alliance chief business recruitment officer Danny Chavez said, in part, in a statement. "Pasta Piccinini’s attention to quality and renewable energy makes them a valued and appreciated part of our community. We wish them much success.”

The process started roughly six months ago when the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance started working with Pasta Piccinini on finding real estate and connecting with local partners.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance said the region's quality of life, quantity of soft wheat suppliers, and cost of doing business relative to California were all factors in the decision to relocate.