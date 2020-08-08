California pastor vows to hold indoor worship despite order

VENTURA, Calif. — The pastor of a California church has vowed to continue holding indoor worship in defiance of coronavirus health orders after a judge issued a temporary restraining order barring the church from doing so. A Ventura County judge on Friday issued a two-week temporary restraining order against Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Newbury Park. The county had sued the church, arguing that it threatened public safety by defying orders that bar indoor services. The church has argued that the health risk is small and the health orders violate freedom of expression. But the judge ruled there was a serious threat of causing irreparable harm. Nonetheless, the church's pastor said he will hold services on Sunday.