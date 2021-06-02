California to pay $2M church legal fees over virus closures

Several churches challenged Gov. Gavin Newsom's restrictions as violations of their First Amendment right to worship.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The state of California has agreed to pay more than $2 million in legal fees in a settlement with churches that challenged coronavirus closure orders.

Church lawyers who successfully took their appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday that the state agreed not to impose restrictions on houses of worship that are greater than those on retail businesses.

