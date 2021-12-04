California power regulators cast doubt on PG&E's plans ahead of wildfire season

A watchdog agency is recommending that regulators reject PG&E’s plan to prevent wildfires this year.

SAN RAMON, Calif. — California power regulators are poised to reprimand Pacific Gas & Electric for continuing to neglect its electrical grid that has ignited a series of deadly wildfires in Northern California.

At a meeting Thursday, the Public Utilities Commission could order the utility to do be more vigilant in the upcoming months of hot, windy weather.

It would serve as official notice to PG&E that it hasn’t been doing enough to reduce the risks posed by its crumbling equipment and overgrown trees.

A watchdog agency is recommending that regulators reject PG&E’s plan to prevent wildfires this year.

PG&E calls the critique a narrowly focused analysis that ignores its substantial progress.