California prison officer found guilty of lying during inmate assault investigation

North Highlands resident Brenda Villa lied under oath when questioned about the cover-up of an inmate assault

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A former New Folsom State Prison correctional officer was found guilty Monday of lying to a federal grand jury during an investigation into the assault of an inmate.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation launched an investigation after the inmate's death.

U.S. Attorney's officials say 32-year-old Brenda Villa of North Highlands was called to testify about her fellow officers covering up the assault, and she lied under oath to the grand jury.

The correctional officers involved in the assault, Arturo Pacheco and Ashley Aurich, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison and 21 months in prison respectively.

Villa faces a maximum five-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.

