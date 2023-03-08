California inmates may no longer be serviced by Walgreens

The state's contract was supposed to renew May 1, but now officials are looking into other ways to provide pharmaceuticals to inmates throughout the state.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Inmates in California may soon be getting their prescription needs met from companies other than Walgreens.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is withdrawing an agreement between California's Department of General Services (DGS) and Walgreens after the company decided not to dispense the abortion medication Mifepristone in 21 states, including states where abortion remains legal.

“California will not stand by as corporations cave to extremists and cut off critical access to reproductive care and freedom,” said Governor Newsom in a press release. “California is on track to be the fourth largest economy in the world and we will leverage our market power to defend the right to choose.”

The agreement was supposed to renew May 1, but now officials are looking into other ways to provide those same services to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation healthcare system.

Walgreens has received about $54 million from the state under this contract.