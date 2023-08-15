New California project offering storm recovery funding to some immigrants

Payments will be open to some immigrants who did not qualify for FEMA aid. Each household could receive up to $4,500.

SACRAMENTO, California — A new state-funded project is making sure more people who were impacted by the winter storms earlier this year are getting the help they need.

In response to the storms that slammed California from Dec. 2022- April 2023, the California Department of Social Services introduced the Storm Assistance for Immigrants Project. The project provides storm recovery services to some immigrants who were not eligible to receive federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Direct assistance payments will be given out to those who are eligible to help cover necessary costs including housing, food, medical care and other basic needs.

La Familia Counseling Center (LAFCC) is offering support for the program by raising awareness about the resource to those living in Sacramento and Amador counties who may qualify and walking them through the application process.

Olga Ibarra, a community healthcare worker for LAFCC, said the impacts of the winter storms can still be felt today, especially among those whose work was impacted by the storms, such as farmworkers and construction workers.

"It was a hard situation for them because they were not able to go to work... Some people, because of the rain, their roofs were damaged, furniture was damaged, a lot of hardship happened to them," said Ibarra.

She said some of the clients she spoke to still haven't been able to replace items such as beds, couches and refrigerators.

"Because (they) are low income, it's hard for them to just have that money ready to go and buy a new refrigerator," said Ibarra.

Qualifying adults will receive $1,500 and children (under 18) will receive $500, with a maximum of $4,500 per household. The funds will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Through community outreach, LAFCC is hopeful it will be able to reach more people so they take advantage of the resource.

"There's a lot of people out there, they don't know about this program or they might be afraid or have questions. We want to let them know it's OK, give us a call. This program is here to assist anyone who needs help. If we don't speak the language, we will find an interpreter for you... We are here to assist everyone and anyone here at La Familia," said Ibarra.

The program will be available through May 31, 2024 or until all available funds are used. If you're interested in applying for assistance, you can reach out to La Familia or you can call the statewide toll-free SAI phone number at 866-724-2023. Those living in San Joaquin County can reach out to the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation or El Concilio for help.

