California restricts state-funded travel to Indiana over law banning transgender girls from girls' sports

Indiana's bill prohibiting transgender girls from participating in girls' school sports went into effect July 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — The California attorney general announced Thursday that California will restrict state-funded travel to Indiana and several other states over what he calls anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

“Make no mistake: There is a coordinated, ongoing attack on transgender rights happening right now all across the country,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Blanket legislation targeting transgender children is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem. It is detached from reality and directly undermines the well-being of our LGBTQ+ community."

After lawmakers voted to override Gov. Eric Holcomb's veto of the bill prohibiting transgender girls from participating in girls' school sports, that ban went into effect July 1.

The ACLU is suing IPS over the ban, so it is still possible an injunction could be put into place.

Below are the reasons and timelines for each state's inclusion on California's prohibited list:

Indiana

Indiana is being added to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list as a result of Indiana's passage of House Bill 1041, which was passed after the Indiana Legislature, on May 24, overrode the Indiana governor’s veto. House Bill 1041 repeals existing protections and prevents transgender women and girls from participating in interscholastic school sports consistent with their gender identity. Given the effective date for the new law, Indiana, pursuant to AB 1887, will be added to California’s travel restrictions list on July 1, 2022.

Arizona

Arizona is being added to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list as a result of Arizona's passage of Senate Bill 1138 and Senate Bill 1165. Both bills were signed into law by Arizona's governor on March 30. Senate Bill 1138 prohibits healthcare professionals from providing, and insurance companies from covering, gender-affirming care to minors. Senate Bill 1165 repeals existing protections and prevents transgender women and girls from participating in intramural and interscholastic school sports consistent with their gender identity. Given the effective dates for the new laws, Arizona, pursuant to AB 1887, will be added to California’s travel restrictions list on September 28, 2022.

Louisiana

Louisiana is being added to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list as a result of Louisiana's passage of Senate Bill 44, which was passed without the Louisiana Governor’s signature on June 6. Senate Bill 44 repeals existing protections and prevents transgender women and girls from participating in intercollegiate and interscholastic school sports consistent with their gender identity. Given the effective date for the new law, Louisiana, pursuant to AB 1887, will be added to California’s travel restrictions list on August 1, 2022.