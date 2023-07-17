Things to do at the 2023 California State Fair | July 18, 2023

Ginuwine arrives in Sacramento at the California State Fair Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hypnotists, pies, live music, carnival rides and more are in store for anyone heading to the California State Fair Tuesday.

The state fair's opening weekend came and went with a bang, but there's plenty more to do as the fair continues until the end of the month. Still ahead, the fair is bringing in more big names for its annual concert series, which will include Ashanti, LeAnn Rimes, Kool & the Gang and more.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Tuesday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Save at the Fair

Tuesday Kids Free Day & $2 Rides for All : The California State Fair will offer free admission for kids 12 and under. Rides will also cost $2 each for all fairgoers.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

11 a.m. - Taster's Row: Home Food Preservation Help Desk with the UC Master Food Preservers

11 a.m. - Taster's Row: Free Sampling of Seasoning & Spice Rub by Papwa Flavor of Roseville

11 a.m. Taster's Row: Free Olive Oil Sampling from ENZO Olive Oil

6:30 p.m. - CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration: Banh Mi Pork Sliders by Food Network's Chef Dean Hiatt

Fun for the Family

11 a.m. - Cavalcade of Horses - Meet & Greet

11 a.m. - Cavalcade of Horses Kids Play Center

12 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses - Arena Games

12 p.m. - Grant Drum Line at the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

12 p.m. - California Produce Trivia - Kids Trivia at Save Mart California's Kitchen Cooking Theatre, Build B

1 p.m. - Tanzanite African Acrobats on the PG&E Center Stage

2 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses - Nu Balance Vaulters

2 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest on the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

3 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses - Mamas & Babies

3 p.m. - Master Hypnotist Tina Marie on the PG&E Center Stage

4 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses - Tennessee Gliders

4 p.m. - Tanzanite African Acrobats on the PG&E Center Stage

4 p.m. - Jazzybelles & Sound Rhythem Tap on the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

4:15 p.m. - Cal Spirit Squad on the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

4:30 p.m. - McClatchy High School Dance Team on the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

5 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses - International Carousel of Breeds

6 p.m. - Food Fest Awards on the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

6 p.m. - Master Hypnotist Tina Marie on the PG&E Center Stage

6:30 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses - Drill Team & National Anthem

7 p.m. - Cavalcade of Horses - Mane Event: Barbie Show

7 p.m. -Tanzanite African Acrobats on the PG&E Center Stage

9 p.m. - Master Hypnotist Tina Marie on the PG&E Center Stage

Concerts

Tuesday will be headlined by Ginuwine on the Golden 1 Stage, starting at 8 p.m.

11 a.m. - Jimmy Ashley at the Save Mart Wine Garden

2 p.m. - The Drum Heads on the PG&E Center Stage

3 p.m. - Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin at the Save Mart Wine Garden

4 p.m. - Dave Badilla - One Man Band on the Lagunitas Craft Beer Stage

5 p.m. - The Drum Heads on the PG&E Center Stage

8 p.m. - Ginuwine on the Golden 1 Stage

8 p.m. - The Box on the Sky River Promenade Stage

8 p.m. - The Drum Heads on the PG&E Center Stage

