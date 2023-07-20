Revisiting Creedence set to take the stage at California State Fair | Events and more for July 21

Here's what you can expect at the California State Fair on Friday, July 21

SACRAMENTO, Calif — With the weekend ahead, it's the perfect time to enjoy award-winning concert performers, corndogs and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair.

The state fair is still rolling through its 17-day run and this year, the fair is bringing in some big names for its annual concert series. Still to come are performances from Ashanti, Kool & the Gang and more.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Friday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 2 – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 1 – 11 p.m.

Revisiting Creedence

Two musicians who played with Creedence Clearwater Revival will take the Golden 1 Stage Friday at 8 p.m. as 'Revisiting Creedence' during the Toyota Concert Series. The show is free with general admission, and reserved seats closer to the action are $25. Check out the California State Fair Spotify playlist to hear all the bands and artists performing during the Toyota Concert Series.

California Professional Chef Challenge

From Friday to Saturday at the Save Mart California's Kitchen building B, fair audiences can watch professional chefs use a mystery ingredient to prepare a 3-course meal in front of a panel of judges. Click here to sign up.

July 21 Schedule:

12 - 2 p.m.

3 - 5 p.m.

6 - 8 p.m.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

10 a.m.: Free Seasoning & Spice Rub, Olive Oil and Caramel Corn sampling @ Taster's Row

10 a.m.: Free Baked Goods sampling from Sinful Treats of Elk Grove @ Taster's Row

10 a.m.: Free Homemade Jams, Jellies, Salts, Sauces and Rubs sampling from Kanning Kathy @ Taster's Row.

10:30 a.m.: Cooking Demonstration on Simple Crepes and Skillet Jam, Stove Top Pizza @ Introduction Cooking with SMUD

1:30 p.m.: Apple Pie with Master Food Preservers @ CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration

3:30 p.m.: Salsa with Expanded Food and Nutritional Education Programs @ CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration

4:30 p.m.: Salads with Expanded Food and Nutritional Education Programs @ CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration

6 p.m.: Raspberry Vinegar and Herb Vinegar with Master Food Preservers @ CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration

6 p.m.: Cooking With Beer @ Cooking Demonstration

Fun for the Family

10 a.m. & 11 a.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (Meet and Greet & Kids Play Center) @ Rodeo Arena

11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.: Camp Smokey Puppet Show!

11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.: Sacramento Powwow Dance Group @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

11:30 a.m.: YMCA Zumba @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

12 p.m.: California Produce Trivia @ the Save Mart California's Kitchen Cooking Theater in building B

12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Tree Circus Stage Show

12 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (Arena Games) @ Rodeo Arena

1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Tanzanite African Acrobats @ the PG&E Center Stage

2 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (Obstacle Course Demonstration) @ Rodeo Arena

2 p.m., 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Jack Spareribs Ventriloquist @ Building D

2:30 p.m. & 3:30 pm.: JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show @ Grandstands

3 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (Mamas & Babies) @ Rodeo Arena

3 p.m., 6 p.m. & 9 p.m.: Master Hypnotist Tina Marie @ the PG&E Center Stage

3:30 p.m.: Ohana O' Lokomaika'I Dancers @ the Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

4 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (Tennessee Gliders) @ Rodeo Arena

5 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (International Carousel of Breeds) @ the Rodeo Arena

6:30 p.m.- Cavalcade of Horses (El Centenario Drill Team & National Anthem) @ Rodeo Arena

7 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses (Mane Event: Modern Musicals) @ Rodeo Arena

Concerts

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Jimmy Ashley @ the Save Mart Wine Garden

2 p.m., 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.: The Drum Heads @ The PG&E Center Stage

3 - 4 p.m.: P.O.L Praise Out Loud @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

3 - 5 p.m.: Renwych Station @ the Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

3 - 7 p.m.: Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin @ the Save Mart Wine Garden

4 - 7 p.m.: Dave Badilla the One Man Band @ Langunitas Craft Beer Stage

4:30 - 5 pm.: Picasso (musician) @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

5 - 7 p.m.: The Niteliters @ Cantina 1854

6 - 9 p.m.: The Dave Russell Band @ Jack Daniel's Honky Tonk Saloon

7 - 9 p.m.: Leon Gray and the LoveSomeBody Band @ the Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

8 - 10:50 p.m.: Rachel Steele @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

Maps

