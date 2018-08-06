SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is suing two companies after state officials say they found dangerous levels of lead in toddler formulas the companies produce.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and 10 district attorneys sued Nutraceutical Corp. and Graceleigh Inc. on Thursday even though the state attorney general's office says the companies have agreed to stop selling the products in California.

The lawsuit says Nutraceutical's Peaceful Planet Toddler Supreme Formula and Graceleigh's Sammy's Free Range Goat Milk Toddler Formula expose toddlers to lead at levels well above federal guidelines. It accuses the companies of false advertising and unfair business practices.

A call to Graceleigh was not immediately returned. No one answered the phone at a listing for Nutraceutical.

