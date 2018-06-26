SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California wildfire that's burned some two dozen homes and buildings is expected to grow and residents of a tiny rural community have no idea when they can return home.

State fire officials say high temperatures in the 80s, low humidity and erratic winds pushed the blaze to 13,000 acres (20 square miles or about 52.5 square kilometers) on Tuesday and the same weather is expected on Wednesday.

However, fire crews also gained on the blaze, which is now 17 percent contained.

About 600 homes are threatened by the fire, which is burning in tinder-dry brush north of San Francisco. Fire officials say mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for the entire Spring Valley area.

At least 1,500 people are covered by the orders.

California officials said unusually hot weather, high winds and highly flammable vegetation turned brittle by drought helped fuel several blazes that began over the weekend, the same conditions that led to the state's deadliest and most destructive fire year in 2017.

Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday declared a state of emergency in Lake County, where the biggest fire was raging about 120 miles (190 kilometers) north of San Francisco, a rural region particularly hard-hit by fires in recent years. The declaration will enable officials to receive more state resources to fight the fire and for recovery.

#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 11,500 acres and 5% contained. https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/Fb9Jyq8J72 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018

Jim Steele, an elected supervisor, said the county is impoverished and its fire-fighting equipment antiquated. He also said the county has just a few roads into and out of the region, which can hinder response time. Steele said the area has also been susceptible to fire for many decades because dense brush and trees in the sparsely populated area, but the severity of the latest blazes is unexpected.

"What's happened with the more warming climate is we get low humidity and higher winds and then when we get a fire that's worse than it's been in those 50 years," Steele said.

The blaze is the latest devastating wildfire to rip through the isolated and impoverished county of just 65,000 people in the last few years.

In 2015, a series of fires destroyed 2,000 buildings and killed four people.

The following year, an arsonist started a fire that wiped out 300 buildings.

Last year, the county was among those ravaged by a string of fires that ripped through Northern California wine country.

"I think we're all just so traumatized and overwhelmed with all these fires year after year, this whole community is at a breaking point," said Terri Gonsalves, 55, who evacuated her home around midnight Sunday.

She put four goats into her truck after she looked out her back window and saw a big hill aflame. She is staying with her daughter in nearby Middletown, a small city where dozens of homes were destroyed in 2015. "When this stuff happens, we rally around each other."

More than 230 firefighters were battling the Lake County fire in a rugged area that made it difficult to get equipment close the blaze, Smith said.

READ MORE: Last fire season took their community. Their advice for others: 'Don’t give up and don’t look back'

READ MORE: After almost losing another station, Ceres Fire Department is getting more resources

Residents also fled wildfires in Shasta and Tuolumne Counties. At least a dozen blazes are burning throughout California.

No cause has been determined for any of the fires.

Last year, California's costliest fires killed 44 people and tore through the state's wine country in October, causing an estimated $10 billion in damage.

#CreekFire [update] off Clear Creek Rd & American Rd, west of Redding (Shasta County) is now 1,350 acres & 60% contained. https://t.co/Xs5H6xkQcV pic.twitter.com/dnul3fcP7r — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018

#StollFire [update] off Stoll Rd & Baker Rd, west of Red Bluff (Tehama County) is now 268 acres & 75% contained. https://t.co/lw6meWKepZ pic.twitter.com/fsOu5xFVkw — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018

#HorseFire [update] off Horseshoe Rd & Stagecoach Dr, near Copperopolis (Calaveras County) is now 80 acres & 95% contained. Increase in acreage due to more accurate mapping. pic.twitter.com/6VESsww9Vh — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2018

© 2018 KXTV