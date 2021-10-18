1 dead, 2 injured in separate falls during Phish concert

One man apparently fell to his death during a Phish concert in San Francisco Sunday night.

SAN FRANCISCO — One man apparently fell to his death at a Phish concert in San Francisco Sunday night, about an hour before another man was injured in a separate fall.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday that police were investigating to determine what happened at the Chase Center indoor arena during a show by the popular American jam band. The second man was taken to a hospital, along with another concert attendee who was hurt in the fall.

Few details were immediately available. The first fall occurred before 9 p.m. with the second fall reported around 9:45 p.m. The Chronicle reported that police do not suspect foul play in the death.

Kimberly Veale, a spokesperson for Chase Center and the National Basketball Association's Golden State Warriors, said the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death.

"We extend out heartfelt condolences to the guest's loved ones," Veale wrote in a statement. "We are working with the local authorities to determine exactly what happened."

Chase Center is an indoor arena and home to the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

