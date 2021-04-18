1 dead, 3 injured in possible DUI crash near Davis

Solano Area CHP said that a Ford Mustang overturned in a field off of Tremont Road, east of Bulkley Road.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead and three others are injured after a car overturned in Solano County on Saturday night.

Solano Area CHP said that a black Ford Mustang was traveling at a high speed on Tremont Road east of Bulkley Road around 9:30 p.m. last night, just south of Davis. The driver "made and unsafe turning movement" and the car went into a field where it overturned, according to a press release.

The driver and right rear passenger were not wearing seatbelts and got ejected from the car. CHP said that the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The other passenger ejected had major injuries and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center. The other two passengers also had major injuries and were taken to Kaiser Vacaville.

CHP believes that alcohol was involved in the crash.

