Yolo County homeowner shoots two intruders, kills one

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said that the property owner was not injured.

GUINDA, Calif. — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a homeowner shot them after finding them on the property.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, at a home on Country Road 45 in Guinda, in rural Yolo County. When deputies arrived, they found two people had been shot, according to a Facebook post by the Yolo County Sheriff's Office. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with a serious injury from the gunshot.

Deputies determined that the shooter was the property owner, who was not injured, according to the Facebook post.

After a preliminary investigation, deputies determined that the two people who were shot were intruders on the property. There is no information on why the two were on the property in the first place.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said that there are no outstanding suspects.

This is the fourth known instance of a homeowner shooting an intruder this summer in the Greater Sacramento region. On June 30, a Modesto woman was killed during a home invasion in Modesto in what investigators called an act of self-defense. A second similar incident happened on July 2, with a Turlock resident shot and killed after trying to break into a home, culminating in an intense shoot-out between homeowner and intruder. The third instance happened in Fairfield on July 6, when a Fairfield homeowner shot and killed an intruder.

