1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at San Bernardino party

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — (AP) — One person was killed and eight people were wounded following an overnight shooting at a large party in Southern California, police said Saturday.

Officers from the San Bernardino police dispatched late Friday found the one person who was killed outside the party, which was at a business in a strip mall, Sgt. Equino Thomas said. He said eight other people were shot and taken to area hospitals, most with their own transportation. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.