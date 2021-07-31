1 missing, 1 hospitalized after boat flips over in San Joaquin County

The boat crashed while traveling at high speed before hitting a large wake, which caused it to catch air and flip.

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. — A woman is reported to be missing on Friday after a boat crashed near Mandeville Island, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's department.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. when a boat traveling at high speed hit a large wake, which caused it to catch air and flip.

First responders flew a man who was on the boat to the hospital. The sheriff's department did not release any details of the status of his injuries.

Law enforcement is currently searching for the missing woman.