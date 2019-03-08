CLAYTON, California — More than 12 fires in Contra Costa County have burned together, creating what Cal Fire is calling the "Marsh Complex." The 655-acre complex is burning off Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory roads, southwest of Brentwood in Contra Costa County.

Cal Fire said that the 12 fires are burning along Morgan Territory Road and Marsh Creek Road, according to KGO, our ABC affiliate in San Francisco.

A shelter in place is in effect for residents south of Clayton and the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is asking anyone on Marsh Creek Road — between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road to stay where they are and stay alert for updates.

"Go inside, and close all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency," the department shared in a Facebook post. "Stay indoors, unless you receive further official instructions."

Around 9:40 a.m. Cal Fire said firefighters were making "good progress" on the fire, KGO is reporting.

A woman in the area told KGO she received an alert about the fire on her phone.

"As of yet there is no evacuation. We're just indoors waiting, we have everything ready if we need to evacuate and if we need to get the animals out, that would be my only concern," she said.