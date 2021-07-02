13-year-old girl missing out of Mariposa County last seen in Manteca

x
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are on the lookout for a 13-year-old girl missing from Greeley Hill, Calif. since Tuesday.

Emillie Miller was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday, June 29, and was last spotted in Manteca, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Emillie is described as being 5’3” tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights. She also has two black eyes and a broken nose from a recent car accident.

Emillie is considered at-risk and she has been entered into the National Missing Persons Database.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at 209-966-3615 or call 911 immediately.

Credit: Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office
