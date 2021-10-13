Musicians Jerry Garcia, Ritchie Valens and Labor activist Larry Itliong among California Hall of Fame inductees

Ruth Asawa, Jerry Garcia, Larry Itliong, Phyllis Lyon, Del Martin and Ritchie Valens were posthumously inducted into the hall of fame on Oct. 12.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five notable Californians were posthumously inducted into the California Hall of Fame Tuesday, according to an announcement from the governor's office.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom made the announcement virtually, which was streamed by the California Museum.

The governor's office said this was the first class to have all honorees recognized posthumously.

“Jennifer and I are pleased to induct this group of extraordinary Californians into the Hall of Fame,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “There is no doubt their lives and legacies have helped make California synonymous around the world with innovation, imagination and progress.”

The 14th class to make it into the hall of fame include the following:

Crossover rock music icon Ritchie Valens

The California Hall of Fame launched in 2006. Inductees are chosen yearly by the governor and first partner for achievements in Arts, Business and Labor, Entertainment, Food and Wine, Literature, Music, Public Service, Science and Sports.

Click here to watch the induction webcast.

