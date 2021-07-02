14 hikers rescued from Emigrant Wilderness after getting trapped by thunderstorm

Rescuers were dispatched after someone in the group activated a 911 personal locator beacon.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Fourteen backpackers were rescued from the Emigrant Wilderness in Tuolumne County after getting caught in a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday.

Rescuers were dispatched after someone in the group activated a 911 personal locator beacon. The area the backpackers were hiking was caught in a thunderstorm that produced hail.

The hikers were all between the ages of 15 and 22, and rescuers said some of the teens were suffering from hypothermia and needed immediate evacuation.

Fortunately, Cal Fire was working a wildfire near Groveland, Calif., and released one of their Firehawk helicopters to the Tuolumne County Search and Rescue team (TCSAR).

Rescuers were able to use the Firehawk and the beacon locator to fly straight to the trapped hikers. The conditions of four of the hikers was determined to be more severe than the others, and they were hoisted out by the helicopter and flown to Dodge Ridge. From there they were taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

The Firehawk then flew back to the rest of the hikers and dropped off two search and rescue crew members to camp with the hikers overnight and lead them out the next day.

The rescue crew led the group to Gianelli Trailhead on Thursday morning. Additionally, crews with Aspen Meadows Pack Station brought mules and met up with the group to help transport the contents of the backpackers’ campsite the 13 miles back to the trailhead.

Officials did not identify any of the backpackers nor did they say for what reason the group was hiking in Emigrant Wilderness.

