17th annual California Capitol Airshow | What to know

The 17th annual California Capital Airshow takes place September 23-24, 2023, at Mather Airport in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 17th annual California Capital Airshow is set to take flight at Mather Airport in Sacramento Saturday and Sunday.

The nonprofit and show were established in 2004, planning to be an "exciting, family-friendly annual event designed to honor the Sacramento region’s rich aviation heritage and veterans while using the power and magic of flight to inspire young people," according to the website. The nonprofit works to donate scholarships and to other education based youth programs.

From performances on the ground to in the air, here's what to know before you take off from home.

When

September 23-24, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with flying performances from 12-4 p.m.

Where

Mather Airport (Click HERE for directions)

Tickets

General Admission for one day is $50. Kids aged 15 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Organizers say no tickets will be available onsite at the Airshow weekend. To get more ticket information, including other options, click HERE.

Parking

Parking is free with the purchase of an admission ticket.

What to expect

According to organizers, visitors can catch performances from the U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, the return of the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster Demonstration, U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet, and a lineup of world-class civilian aerobatic performers, including rare vintage World War II aircraft.

“The Airshow will offer an incredible lineup of aircraft and performers from all over the world,” said Darcy Brewer, Executive Director of California Capital Airshow in a press release. “Our team works all year long to develop a new, exciting event that the community will love, and we’ve added even more exhibits and experiences for attendees to enjoy this year.”

Quick note, airplane rides are not available this year.

To learn more about the airshow, click HERE.